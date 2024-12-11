Thousands flock to festive event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The parade began at 12pm and about 40 floats entertained the large number of people who lined the main streets, enjoying the show.
Afterwards, the main reserve park was the place to be, where adults and children alike were able to have fun in the sun.
Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said the day was fantastic.
"Everyone’s come along, and they’re doing their thing really well. This is the first time we’re doing the carnival solely in the reserve.
"The feedback has been really good, very positive. People really like it’s all in one spot, it’s a lot easier for families.
Ms Swan said it was unclear exactly how many people came through, but the people had been flooding in.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if it was around the 3000 to 5000 mark," she said.
Ms Swan gave thanks to everyone who chipped in to make the day such a smash hit.
"Mercury actually paid for three of the carnival rides so they’re completely free for kids, which is quite expensive, so we’re really lucky they did that.
"Having the community backing, it’s been awesome," she said.