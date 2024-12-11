Thousands flock to festive event

Mayor Ben Bell takes part in the Gore Santa Parade. PHOTO: JACKIE TAV

The festive season started with a bang in Gore, as the sun shone on the annual Santa Parade and Christmas Carnival on Sunday.

The parade began at 12pm and about 40 floats entertained the large number of people who lined the main streets, enjoying the show.

Afterwards, the main reserve park was the place to be, where adults and children alike were able to have fun in the sun.

Crowds line the streets during the Gore Santa Parade.

There were plenty of refreshments and carnival rides, a chair-o-plane, and live music and magic shows.

Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said the day was fantastic.

"Everyone’s come along, and they’re doing their thing really well. This is the first time we’re doing the carnival solely in the reserve.

"The feedback has been really good, very positive. People really like it’s all in one spot, it’s a lot easier for families.

Santa season has officially begun in Gore, as thousands came through to the Santa Parade and the Christmas Carnival at the Main Reserve.

"This is our biggest event of the year and it’s always well supported by the community," she said.

Ms Swan said it was unclear exactly how many people came through, but the people had been flooding in.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if it was around the 3000 to 5000 mark," she said.

Ms Swan gave thanks to everyone who chipped in to make the day such a smash hit.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"I want to give a really big thank you to all our sponsors. We couldn’t do this without them, like genuinely.

"Mercury actually paid for three of the carnival rides so they’re completely free for kids, which is quite expensive, so we’re really lucky they did that.

"Having the community backing, it’s been awesome," she said.

