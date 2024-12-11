Young champ hungry for more

Clayton Perkins and his horse Miss Kitty. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

He was one of the youngest in the field but age did not stop him.

Clayton Perkins, 12, won the national junior rodeo all-round title, taking on and beating those who were significantly older than him.

Clayton is about to finish year 8 at Menzies College and will stay at the same school next year when he enters secondary school education.

He won the award at the end of the rodeo season in March this year and it was a tough and long journey to win the plaudits.

He competed in such events as the steer ride and barrel race and had to know how to throw a rope.

His mother Alyce Perkins said Clayton had been around rodeos his whole life.

"He has been involved since he was a baby really. But he has really got into it over the past couple of years," she said.

"He rides a pony which has been specially bred for him."

Miss Kiddy is an 8-year-old quarter horse mare.

Miss Kity, has been a faithful servant for Clayton and helped him win the title though it was close.

He finished just 20 points clear of second-placed Amelia Knowles. Clayton finished sixth in the barrel race, second in the steer ride and was sixth again in the roping.

The events were over various rodeos. With some as far away as Whangarei, and having to take a horse, it was a long way to travel by car. But Clayton never complained, and making the trips to the top of the North Island paid off with the all-round victory, Mrs Perkins said.

He was also voted as a Rotary Club young achiever in the past few weeks for his dedication to the sport and success.

He still has a couple more years in the age group and was looking forward to getting back on Miss Kiddy this season for more competitions.