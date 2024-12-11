Between you and me

Stephen Long, fire technician for Chubb

I watch stuff on Facebook, reels, funny stuff like that.

What are you reading and why?

I don’t really read too much, just whatever news is on the internet.

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to all sorts. Eighties music, cos I was born in the ’70s.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Probably drinking beer [laughs], no I go swimming at the pool. It’s good.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I work at a lot at MVM, the big milk factory.