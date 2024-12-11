Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
What are you watching and why?
I watch stuff on Facebook, reels, funny stuff like that.
What are you reading and why?
I don’t really read too much, just whatever news is on the internet.
What are you listening to and why?
I listen to all sorts. Eighties music, cos I was born in the ’70s.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Probably drinking beer [laughs], no I go swimming at the pool. It’s good.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I work at a lot at MVM, the big milk factory.