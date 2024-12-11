Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Between you and me

    Stephen Long, fire technician for Chubb
    What are you watching and why?

    I watch stuff on Facebook, reels, funny stuff like that.

    What are you reading and why?

    I don’t really read too much, just whatever news is on the internet.

    What are you listening to and why? 

    I listen to all sorts. Eighties music, cos I was born in the ’70s.

    Favourite weekend pastime? 

    Probably drinking beer [laughs], no I go swimming at the pool. It’s good.

    Favourite place in Gore and why? 

    I work at a lot at MVM, the big milk factory.