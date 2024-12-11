Rodeo to run in January

The Mataura Rodeo will come around very soon, thanks to a change of date.

The rodeo is set to take place on January 18 having taken place in February earlier this year.

Mataura Rodeo Club secretary Alyce Perkins said the club found there was simply too much on in February and it was very crowded with events.

People could only afford or had the time to go to so many events and crowded weekends led to lower attendance.

The event in February this year was also badly affected by poor weather, as rain clouds hovered around for most of the day.

An open-air event meant rain was probably the worst thing organisers could receive.

The only other event on the day in the region is believed to be the Trainwreck Trail.

This is a run/walk and mountainbike event, set for the same day around the Glenham area.

The rodeo will start at 4pm and go right through into the twilight hours with plenty of entertainment.

Plenty of food and refreshments available.

The Canterbury rodeo will take place at the Mandeville sports complex in north Canterbury on January 4.

The Mataura rodeo will be at the usual location near Wyndham.

