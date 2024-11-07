70 exhibitors for arts, crafts event

Bridget Paape, from Gone Potty studio in Alexandra, is the guest artist and speaker at this year’s Waikaka Arts and Crafts Exhibition. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

The Waikaka Arts and Crafts Exhibition is back for the 48th time.

Residents and visitors will be treated to six days of arts and crafts in Waikaka, with 70 exhibitors contributing to the event.

There are the usual suspects of paintings, ceramics, woodwork but also repurposed furniture, art from recycled glass and metal and decoupaged shells.

The exhibition will open on Friday at 7.30pm at the Waikaka Centennial Hall and will run through until the following Thursday.

The guest artist and speaker this year is a familiar face to some, as Bridget Paape, from Gone Potty studio in Alexandra, grew up in the district.

Mrs Paape said it was a great chance to reconnect, despite her nervousness when it came to public speaking.

"It is nerve-racking. But it’s lovely to come back to my old stomping ground and see some old friends."

Mrs Paape said her art was hard to quantify in terms, but it was evocative of memories of rural life and nature.

"It’s bright, it’s fun, and people can relate to it. I normally do paintings that bring back memories to people, of camping."

Mrs Paape said one painting in particular, of a Waikaka landmark, took her back to a nice memory.

"I’ve just done one of the Waikaka pub actually.

"I remember being underage and going to that pub, so it brings back a lot of fantastic memories."

Mrs Paape said events like the arts and crafts exhibition were important for artists and non-artists alike.

"You have to support small art exhibitions like this.

"If you don’t, they won’t exist.

"I have a thing on my wall; it says ‘Support living artists, the dead don’t need it’ and it’s really true."