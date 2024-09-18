Artist takes slice of Poumahaka to Paris

Tapanui artist Kate Anderson puts her garments through the waters of Whisky Gully. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Throw in some Tapanui tree tannins, cake it in some Poumahaka mud, then wash it down with Whisky Gully water.

Next stop — Paris Fashion Week.

Tapanui artist Kate Anderson is no fan of fast fashion — for her, it is all about the transformation of clothes into a message of class and culture. She has been exhibiting her art and fashion pieces at Ideal Print in Tapanui for the past week.

The pieces are workwear that is layered, first with a plant tea made with local medicinal plants, painted in special iron-rich mud from Poumahaka collected from her family home, and finally washed in the lower part of Whisky Gully.

Anderson said the process was symbolic.

"The land is being imbued in the fabric of these pieces. There’s a relationship being symbolised with the people in the land."

The exhibition is a collaboration between Anderson and Karim Hadjab, a Paris-based artist, who Anderson met while she was living there.

Hadjab was always encouraging her to continue creating in New Zealand.

"I’ve been back from France a long time and Karim is always like, do that mud, do that mud, and I was having a baby at the time.

Anderson admires the garments.

"In New Zealand, Aotearoa, there are sites where it was collected for this reason which are tapu, and it was used in mahi toi, or craft.

Anderson said workwear was a "fascinating" vehicle to tell a story through fashion.

"It symbolises the proletariat, the workforce. I just think about the people."

The pieces are being sent to Paris on Monday, and Anderson said although her personal goal was to develop more relationships and facilitate more exchanges between French and New Zealand artists, the clothing would represent the process above all else.

Tapanui is a very different place to Paris, but she has found her home, and a balance between raising a child and creating art.

"I thrived there, at the time, but for motherhood it’s too complex at this stage."

Anderson said she was happy to give back to Tapanui and show her project to the town, and hopefully bring more art there.

"I’ve heard some kind comments, but it’s probably more about introducing myself to the community and thanking them for their support.

"We’ve had a lovely transition to Tapanui and I think it’s just a really great place, a hidden gem."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz