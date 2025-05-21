Barbarians missing backs through injury

The Eastern Northern Barbarians were beaten 25-7 by Star in round eight of the Southland premier club rugby competition on Saturday.

Playing in the slippery conditions at the Gore Showgrounds it was right wing Ryan McFaul who was the best of the locals, while Ryan’s brother Liam produced an outstanding kicking game from halfback.

Props Mykel Sleeman and Morgy Mitchell performed at their usual high standard.

Barbarians’ coach AJ Aitken said his side could not finish off on attack.

"Star are a good side. They kicked well and put us under pressure."

Injuries have plagued the Barbarians this season, especially in the backline.

The Barbarians had a full squad stripped on Saturday but that included their backline coach Blake Korteweg.

Aitken said Korteweg did not look out of place but they would both prefer the younger squad members playing.

Angus Simmers, Connor Collins and Woody Kirkwood are three of the eight Baabaas players due to return to the field.

Barbarians have five games remaining in the round-robin phase of the season, starting with Marist in Invercargill this Saturday.

Woodlands beat Blues 52-8 on Saturday, while the Marist and Pirates Old Boys match was postponed due to bereavement.

Edendale finished their division match strongly against Pioneer to win 48-14 at Newman Park.

Pioneer dominated the first 30 minutes through some smart punting and their solid scrum.

Edendale had minimal ball-possession but did well to score two tries and led 10-7 at halftime.

Edendale scored some top-class tries in the second half.

Man of the match Jeremy McLeod scored twice in the midfield, while halfback Jahvis Wallace also crossed the line twice in an impressive performance. The Crump brothers, Ryan and Kody also stood out, Kody earned his first try for the club and also his first yellow card.

The Riversdale-Waikaka Vikings were made to work hard for their 29-24 win at Tokanui. The Vikings played downhill in the first half and led 10-7 at the break.

Tokanui scored their fourth try late in the game to earn two bonus points from the match.

Vikings prop Bryce Ferguson was man of the match.

Halfback Conor Niblock scored two of the Viking’s five tries and blindside Jack Robinson was another key contributor.

It was an action packed day at the Gore Showgrounds for Albion’s appreciation day of their club sponsors. Albion’s division one team beat Bluff 15-0.

Hooker Dion McGuigan received his 100 game blazer later in the clubrooms.

Unfortunately Te Anau had to default to Wyndham. Wyndham are on top of the division one points table at the half-way stage of the competition, followed by Vikings, Edendale and Albion.

In division three, Mataura lost 34-10 to Central Pirates at Tulloch Park.

Pioneer women’s team lost 40-0 to the Marist Midlands combination.

