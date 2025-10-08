Baring all for charity

They’re giving full bloom a whole new meaning.

In what many may consider a real-life field of dreams — and derrieres — 13 Queenstown blokes have bared all in a new calendar, all proceeds of which will go to each of their chosen charities.

Dreamed up by Royalburn Station co-owner Nadia Lim, the idea may have been spawned by two of her female staffers a couple of years ago during filming of the second season of Three’s Nadia’s Farm.

Discussing the station’s sunflower field, Lim suggested they go get their "naked selfies", when they replied they thought they could do a naked calendar as a fundraiser.

Now they have. The sunflower studs were subsequently shoulder-tapped, cajoled and convinced to strip down and show some serious generosity, snapped by 222 Photographic Studios’ Dan Childs in February.

The result is a 13-month calendar raising money for charities such as Central Otago Living Options, Diabetes NZ, Gumboot Friday, Salvation Army Queenstown Food Bank, Otago Rural Support Trust and the New Zealand Firefighters Welfare Society.

The Sunflower Charity Calendar will be available to order via nudesunflowercalendar.co.nz