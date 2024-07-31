Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’m watching the BlackBerry movie about the makers of BlackBerry. It is great.

What are you reading and why?

The Game by Ken Dryden. I’ve been going down an ice hockey rabbit-hole and I’m now at ice hockey goalies. Which is weird because I’ve never played ice hockey or been a goalie.

What are you listening to and why?

My daughter’s country music playlist. Zach Bryan non-stop. Don’t mind it but everyone has their limits.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I do love running from kids’ sports to kids’ sports.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The views at the top of East Peak and — if I can have two — my mum’s air-fried cheese rolls.