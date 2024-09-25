Book review

HOW TO BE A CAT

Juliette MacIver & Carla Martell

Scholastic

In this fantastic follow-up to the award-winning Duck Goes Meow, Mama cat is demonstrating core skills like pouncing, stalking, washing and climbing to her offspring.

Duck valiantly attempts to keep up with his feline siblings, but eventually starts to feel like he does not fit in. Will he ever learn to be a real cat?

An absolute delight with funny, vibrant illustrations, immaculate rhyme and a purr-fect ending.

Ages 0+

Reviewed by Emma Wood