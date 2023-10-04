Call for action follows vandalism

Mataura Community Board chairwoman Nicky Coats (right) and board member Laurel Turnbull are frustrated by ongoing serious vandalism in the area over the past 12 months, including damage to the Tulloch Park public toilets. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Mataura Community Board is calling for action following a disgusting act of vandalism at the Tulloch Park public toilets on Wednesday night.

Chairwoman Nicky Coats has called out those responsible for ongoing vandalism in the town, saying it is frustrating and costly for ratepayers.

"As a community, we need to address what’s happening in our town. I feel for those who have to clean up after these senseless acts."

The toilets were smashed and human excrement plastered on the floor and walls. A specialist bio-hazard cleaner had to be called in to clean up the mess.

The incident was one of many over the past 12 months, she said.

"Vandals have broken all the glass in the Tulloch Park grandstand. It was replaced with acrylic panels; broken all the glass at the tennis pavilion. It was replaced with acrylic panels; broken most of the glass at the former pool. It has been covered with ply. Kicked in all the doors at the tennis pavilion, some of them twice. Broken uncovered glass and smashed roofing sheets at the former pool. Damaged a council-owned vacant house to the extent it has had to be completely boarded up, and damaged the fascia on the Mataura Library."

Gore District Council senior property officer Neil Mair said the vandalism had cost Mataura ratepayers about $20,000.

"There are so many better ways the community board could have been spent that money."

With more than $1million being invested in new public toilets, a splash pad and a basketball court at Tulloch Park, Mr Mair said he sincerely hoped the mindset of the vandals can be changed.

Mrs Coats called on residents to watch out for any suspicious activity.

"The last thing our community needs is vandals ruining what we have all worked so hard for."