Call for unsung heroes

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Know an unsung hero in your rural community?

Nominations close on May 27 for this year’s Otago Daily Times — Rural Life Rural Champions initiative which is now in its third year, celebrating the South Island’s food producing champions.

As well as a category championing farmers and growers, there is also a rural service provider category which celebrates those critical to the smooth running of those operations.

Last year’s Rural Champions were Southland dairy farmers Steve and Tracy Henderson, (pictured above with their children Annie, Gus and Ruby) and Silver Fern Farms Finegand plant manager Bronwyn Cairns.