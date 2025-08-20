Cancer society services supporting community

Two of Gore's Southern Cancer Society team, cancer navigator Aynsley Dermody (left) and Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith, stand beside Mrs Smith's truck that will be driving around helping to fundraise for Daffodil Day. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

The Southern Cancer Society wants to remind the Gore public that engaging with their various Daffodil Day drives funds support and care in the community.

Southern Cancer Society manager Gavin Booth said the society gets no funding from the government and relies on donations to fund the role of their important community cancer support worker.

Cancer navigator and supportive-care worker Aynsley Dermody’s role was funded by donations and, Mr Booth said, her work with those with cancer across Southland was invaluable.

"She’s like gold," he said.

Gore Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith said fundraising drives would include auctions, charity game nights and raffles.

ANZ Bank was set to hold a silent auction for a painting by Southland artist Julie Duncan and a raffle for a stay in Wānaka.

The Gore Daffodil Day team also had its own auction online with a Real Journeys overnight Doubtful Sound cruise on offer.

Gore RSA is to hold a Jenga night on Saturday, August 30. Van de Water Jewellers is again having a sales window, with proceeds going to the special day, Mrs Smith said.

Cafe Ambience will have a raffle for a cake made by artful baker Jude Taylor of Taylormade Cakes.

Mrs Smith said Gore schools were doing coin trails and dress-up days.

Her own workplace, Mataura Valley Milk, was having a burger lunch on August 21 for her fellow staff to contribute on their break.

Mrs Dermody said she covered the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Southland regions as well as West Otago.

With 26 years practising as a registered nurse in hospital and hospice care, she used her experience to support people and their families.

"From the time they receive their diagnosis, through treatment and beyond."

The Southern Cancer Society assisted with travel and accommodation for treatment.

It also assisted with other tasks and connected people with other support services such as counselling, home help, financial support and more. She ran a monthly support group in Gore for those affected by cancer and their families.

She also provided help navigating the health system and an individual’s treatment and health plan.

Being diagnosed with cancer could be one of the most difficult situations a person and their family could ever face in their lifetime, Mrs Dermody said.

Their services were free, confidential and she had the time to listen.

She was available to make sure people with cancer in the area were well informed, have their questions answered and the level of support they need.

"No-one should ever face cancer alone."

• If you require cancer support, you can self refer by contacting Aynsley Dermody direct on 0272184008 or 03 2184108 or email at aynsley.dermody@southerncancer.org.nz.

The website for the auction is www.32auctions.com/DD2025.

