Catchment group hosting barbecue

The Between the Domes catchment group will hold a barbecue tomorrow in Lumsden, with guest speakers.

Families are invited to come and celebrate a bit of rural life.

The catchment group is comprised of farmers of all kinds from Mossburn, Five Rivers, Lumsden, Lintley, Castlerock and everywhere else in between.

In line with Thriving Southland’s mission statement, they are looking to engage, educate, and tomorrow entertain and feed people at a barbecue dinner.

This will be held at Selbie Woolshed, 874 Lumsden-Five Rivers Highway, from 5pm until 7pm.

Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick and farmer and agricultural advocate Simon Saunders will be guest speakers at the barbecue.

The gathering will be a social affair, but it will also cover planning for the next year’s events for the farming community.