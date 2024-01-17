Chance to step up to the plate

Kingswood player Dziah Topi, 14, makes contact with the ball in a game against Mataura during a tournament in Gore on Saturday. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

About a 100 young softball players stepped up to the plate during the Kingswood club’s annual softball tournament in Gore on Saturday.

Nine teams in the under-15 and under-11 grades took part in the tournament.

Organiser Damon Topi said the tournament went well even though team numbers were down on last year because of other tournaments on.

There was a long break in the middle of the softball season from December to February.

"It’s a good chance for the kids to get together before they start competition ball again."

There was a good crowd of supporters.

Next year he was planning on having four diamonds to play on instead of three.

He was grateful to the sponsors of the tournament.

Topi hopes to start a summer social softball league next year.

Mataura under-15 player Kim Green,13, heads for home base during a game against Kingswood during a tournament in Gore on Saturday.

The newly formed softball club in Mataura entered two teams in the tournament.

Under-15 coach Jordan Mamanu said his team usually played in the under-13 grade in the Southland softball competition.

The players were a little nervous at the start playing against others from a higher grade.

However, with the input the players received from the umpires who talked to them about the rules throughout the game, the tournament was a useful experience.

"Coming out when we didn’t get absolutely smoked ... they learned quite a bit.

"I was exceptionally proud."

The tougher competition seemed to bring out the best in the players.

He was hoping that when it was time for the players to step up a grade they would remember the tournament and "back themselves".

