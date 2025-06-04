Chill no deterrent to school buskers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
But that did not prevent the event attracting a big turnout of people to watch the local schools perform.
The buskers’ festival is a four-day extravaganza, as musicians spill on to the streets of Gore for honour, glory, and, of course, coins.
On Thursday, the event began with local high school and primary school choirs leading the way with their performances and choreography.
Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts called it a fantastic start.
"It went really, really well. We had such a great turnout today with both students and supporters."
She said over 500 people came out to watch the various schoolchildren sing along to hit classics.
"Quite a few people who were walking stopped and listened, too. It was really great."
Last year, the schools portion of the buskers’ event was canned due to a teachers only day, but this year everything was in harmony, including the weather, even if it was a bit cool.
Waikaka School took the big win, $500, a trophy for its efforts and a spot to perform in the final busking auditions on Sunday. Mataura Primary won $250 for second place.
Ms Potts said it was a tough competition, the schools having brought their very best to the streets of Gore.
Other busking winners
Winners in other categories were:
Upcoming artist 21 and over: Joven Palomares. Runner-up: Cameron Dixon
Upcoming artist 15-20: The Connor Boys. Runner-up: Sometimes Never
Upcoming artist under 14: Liam Keating. Runner-up: Lexia
Virtuoso unplugged: Rufous Whistler. Runner-up: Jon Collins
Virtuoso plugged: Father & Son. Runner-up: James Stent