Chill no deterrent to school buskers

Schools in Gore, including St Mary’s School (pictured), gathered up their very best songbirds and hit the streets, singing and performing for the hundreds of people who came out to support them or just found themselves in the middle of a bit of musical wonder last Thursday. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Thursday’s weather at the "Freeze Ya Bits Off" busking competition in Gore helped the annual event live up to its name, with chilly temperatures making it a real test for the buskers.

But that did not prevent the event attracting a big turnout of people to watch the local schools perform.

The buskers’ festival is a four-day extravaganza, as musicians spill on to the streets of Gore for honour, glory, and, of course, coins.

On Thursday, the event began with local high school and primary school choirs leading the way with their performances and choreography.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts called it a fantastic start.

"It went really, really well. We had such a great turnout today with both students and supporters."

She said over 500 people came out to watch the various schoolchildren sing along to hit classics.

"Quite a few people who were walking stopped and listened, too. It was really great."

Last year, the schools portion of the buskers’ event was canned due to a teachers only day, but this year everything was in harmony, including the weather, even if it was a bit cool.

Waikaka School took the big win, $500, a trophy for its efforts and a spot to perform in the final busking auditions on Sunday. Mataura Primary won $250 for second place.

Ms Potts said it was a tough competition, the schools having brought their very best to the streets of Gore.

Other busking winners

Winners in other categories were:

Upcoming artist 21 and over: Joven Palomares. Runner-up: Cameron Dixon

Upcoming artist 15-20: The Connor Boys. Runner-up: Sometimes Never

Upcoming artist under 14: Liam Keating. Runner-up: Lexia

Virtuoso unplugged: Rufous Whistler. Runner-up: Jon Collins

Virtuoso plugged: Father & Son. Runner-up: James Stent

