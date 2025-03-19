Cider tasting marks season at distillery

Gore Historical Museum curator Stephanie Herring

An Autumn’s Harvest event will be held at the Old Hokonui Museum & Distillery on Monday, March 31, where attendees will be able to taste apple cider brewed by the museum’s own in-house distiller, Steve Nally.

The moonshine-maker’s first brewing love was cider, Gore Historical Museum curator Stephanie Herring said, and he will be making it from apples he has gathered locally.

"We’ve gathered them up from people that we know have got trees around the place," she said.

The event is part of Gore’s heritage month and is meant to remind guests of pioneering families who most likely brought family recipes from home when they settled here to make their own home-made alcohols.

She said the settlers with cider recipes would most likely have been Brits from Somerset.

Mr Nally has his own ancestral connection to Somerset which he will speak about, as well as the heritage of cider, during the tasting.

Accompanying the freshly made libations will be food made by "locally famous" chef Jude Taylor, Ms Herring said.

Ms Taylor specialised in making "heritage food", she said.

Ms Herring said there could be some rabbit on the menu and definitely some apples as Ms Taylor digs into old recipe books to to find dishes to give her own culinary twist.

"It’s food that every generation seems to love," she said.

The usual grog made exclusively for the museum by Mr Nally is made using grain, making it "moonshine", as opposed to whisky which is made with malt.

The museum curator is asking that those interested in the autumnal event register by sending an email to heritage@goredc.govt.nz by next Wednesday so she can get an idea of numbers.

The tasting is $25 per person, which can be paid on entry, and is for those 18+.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz