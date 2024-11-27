Community unites to raise funds for charity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The game, organised by Tain Laing, had the Gore A&P Showground packed, with an estimated 1500 in attendance.
All proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House, after the organisation helped Angus Grant, 11, and his family.
Teams featuring local players, reps and rugby legends battled it out on the field in a tightly contested game.
At halftime, Angus led a team of his friends to play Rippa rugby, and an undie run followed shortly after.
"It’s amazing for the community, but it’s also amazing for Ronald McDonald House.
"It’s going to such a fantastic cause that contributes so much to a number of families," she said.
Mrs Grant said the day was a "fantastic reflection of the power of small communities" and their ability to rally together.
"There won’t be many families in Southland who don’t know anyone who hasn’t utilised the Ronald McDonald House.
Despite going through a chemotherapy treatment, Angus led the charge for his team, and played a few minutes in the game.
Mrs Grant said her son enjoyed the experience, even if the gravitas had not fully set in.
"I just think, at 11 years old, it’s pretty hard to for him to appreciate the gravity of the situation.
"The whole thing is quite overwhelming for him, but I think he just appreciated the opportunity to be part of it," Mrs Grant said.
She said the $110,000 raised was an unbelievable amount.
Mrs Grant said it highlighted how special communities like the Gore district were.
"I think sometimes we tend to forget just how lucky we are.
"The amount of money that was raised, the number of people that turned up, all those things, speak to a really strong community.
"We’re so proud to be a part of it," she said.