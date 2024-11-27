Community unites to raise funds for charity

It was a packed house at the Gore A&P Showgrounds on Saturday, as nearly 1500 people came out to watch the charity rugby game. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A charity rugby game led to a staggering amount of money being raised, as a community packed the stands in support on Saturday.

The game, organised by Tain Laing, had the Gore A&P Showground packed, with an estimated 1500 in attendance.

All proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House, after the organisation helped Angus Grant, 11, and his family.

Teams featuring local players, reps and rugby legends battled it out on the field in a tightly contested game.

At halftime, Angus led a team of his friends to play Rippa rugby, and an undie run followed shortly after.

Angus Grant leads his Rippa rugby team on to the field, to a massive outpouring of support by all those in attendance. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

His mother Bronnie Grant said the day was fantastic, for both the Gore District and the charity.

"It’s amazing for the community, but it’s also amazing for Ronald McDonald House.

"It’s going to such a fantastic cause that contributes so much to a number of families," she said.

Mrs Grant said the day was a "fantastic reflection of the power of small communities" and their ability to rally together.

"There won’t be many families in Southland who don’t know anyone who hasn’t utilised the Ronald McDonald House.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"When you have a cause like that, people are united, and achieved a great target for everyone to benefit," she said.

Despite going through a chemotherapy treatment, Angus led the charge for his team, and played a few minutes in the game.

Mrs Grant said her son enjoyed the experience, even if the gravitas had not fully set in.

"I just think, at 11 years old, it’s pretty hard to for him to appreciate the gravity of the situation.

"The whole thing is quite overwhelming for him, but I think he just appreciated the opportunity to be part of it," Mrs Grant said.

She said the $110,000 raised was an unbelievable amount.

Competitors at the halftime undie run give it their absolute all, ending in a photo finish. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"We never dreamed the event would raise that much money. We thought we’d be doing well with $50,000," she said.

Mrs Grant said it highlighted how special communities like the Gore district were.

"I think sometimes we tend to forget just how lucky we are.

"The amount of money that was raised, the number of people that turned up, all those things, speak to a really strong community.

"We’re so proud to be a part of it," she said.

