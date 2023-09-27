Council offers free dumping service

Items damaged by flooding last week can be dumped free of charge at either the Gore or Mataura transfer stations.

The Gore District Council has decided to offer free dumping of items to help those whose homes were inundated.

The cleanup began on Monday for council staff and contractors.

Sandbags put out late last week to protect people’s homes were collected.

General manager for critical services Jason Domigan said it would take some time before the total costs of the flood were known.

"A lot of roads have been badly scoured," Mr Domigan said.

The council decided to offer free dumping of flood damaged items to help those affected, he said.

People would need to collect a voucher from the council’s main office and present it at the transfer stations, Mr Domigan said.

"By using a chit system, people can dump their flood-damaged items at a time that suits them."

The free dumping would only be available for a limited time.

Mataura residents could phone the council’s customer service team on (03)209-0330 if they were unable to get to Gore.

Otherwise they could pick up their voucher from the Mataura service centre.