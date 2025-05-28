Serving up breakfast with a side of live music

There will be music in the air all around town at Bayleys Tussock Country this weekend, starting with a helping of live entertainment each morning from a Main St cafe.

Table Talk co-owner Sandeep Kaur is encouraging locals to come and grab a seat to enjoy the music alongside their coffee.

She said they hosted a private event with live music during last year’s festival, which was "just amazing".

She took over the cafe with her husband in 2023 and said for a year they were living in Invercargill and driving up every morning to work at the cafe.

The family have since moved to Gore and their work-life is much more relaxing, she said, with only a two-minute commute.

In past years, she said she could see the excitement in people during the festival.

"This year, we are actually experiencing that excitement," she said.

Festival event co-ordinator Annabel Roy said the live entertainment on offer at Table Talk this weekend would be solo and duo performers, which was perfect for a cafe.

One of the artists playing is Molly Harrison, 16, from Ashburton, who will also perform at the Rising Stars of Country Music on Wednesday night at the RSA.

The cafe entertainment begins on Friday with the Gorgeous Country Breakfast, tickets for which are already sold out.

From 8am on Saturday, live music will be available with breakfast, as well as next day.

Molly will be playing at a lunchtime slot on Sunday from noon and there will be another musical breakfast on Monday.

Mrs Kaur said she did not know what to expect but imagined it would be a fantastic experience.

