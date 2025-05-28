Two points cap ‘positive’ weekend

Cormac Buchanan in action during round seven of the Moto3 World Championship at Silverstone in the UK. PHOTO: DAST MEDIA

A valuable points-scoring finish capped off a "positive" weekend for Southland racer Cormac Buchanan in the Moto3 World Championship in the United Kingdom.

The Southland teenager bagged two highly sought-after championship points after finishing 14th in a demanding race at Silverstone.

Windy conditions added a degree of complexity to the race itself, thwarting Buchanan’s impact on the official scoresheet. However, he rated round seven as a success overall.

"The weekend as a whole was a positive one. I felt really strong from the first session and we were able to consistently build on that momentum," Buchanan said.

"Motorsport has a way of dishing out the highs and lows in pretty quick succession at times. You just have to roll with the punches and that’s what we did."

Racing for Denssi Boe Motorsport in his rookie year, Buchanan continues to demonstrate his potential, particularly given his penchant for working solo in a field where the most miniscule margins can have a massive influence.

"We missed out on going directly to Q2 by less than half a-10th of a second again which was disappointing, especially given we hit traffic on our last time attack lap," he said.

"But the best thing for me was to be able to spin laps alone and feeling the best I’ve felt all season and that just shows our evolution and proves our work is paying off."