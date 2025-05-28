Crop competition aids charities

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pauline and Peter Dodd won the Crop That Caught The Judges’ Eye award at the Waianakarua and Waiareka Valley Lions Clubs Winter Crop Competition awards evening last week.

The competition went off with a bang, organisers said. It was held for for the first time since 2023 and attracted about 100 entries.

Farmers entered either their swedes, fodder beets, kale or winter rape crops for judging.

The awards dinner was held at the Loan & Merc last Friday, with 240 people attending.

Former All Black Richard Loe was the guest speaker and alongside the winners being announced, there was also an auction.

The competition raised $54,000 which will be split between Otago Southland Helicopter Trust and the Network Waitaki Event Centre Trust.

Waiareka Valley Lions Club administrator Murray Linwood said the clubs were thrilled with how it went.

"[It was] a lot of work by a very good team, but a very satisfying outcome."

He was very grateful for all the support they received.

Waianakarua and Waiareka Valley Lions Clubs Winter Crop Competition results.—

Winter rape, dry: John Dickie 1, Tim Craig 2, Murray Rodger 3. Swede: Peter & Pauline Dodd 1, Ian Carter 2, Neville Caldwell 3. Dry kale: Joe & Becky Laming 1, E G Ludemann Twaddle Farm 2, John Dickie 3. Irrigated kale: Matt & Jackie Dalziel 1, Otto Dogterom 2, Jeff Thompson 3. Dry beet: Jimmy Hunter 1, Carl Sinclair 2, Dave McCabe 3. Irrigated beet: Jeff Thompson 1, Matt & Jackie Dalziel 2, Matthew & Kylie Bennett 3. Crop that caught the judges’ eye: Peter & Pauline Dodd (swedes).