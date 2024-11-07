Couple honour young son by leading playground upgrade

Clinton residents Matthew and Ella King have completed the first stage of upgrading the Clinton triangle playground, which includes the mouse house behind them, with the help of many volunteers, donations and more. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Clinton’s playground continues to be upgraded in honour of a young boy who died suddenly and whose death remains unexplained.

Clinton residents Ella and Matthew King have raised funds for years to upgrade the Clinton triangle playground in honour of their son Zeke, who died at 14 months of sudden unexplained death in childhood, a category of death in children between 1 and 18 years old that remains unexplained.

Zeke would have turned 10 in March this year.

The couple had organised two working bees over the years to improve the playground in his memory.

Their third working bee was held last month to install various pieces of equipment including a mouse house and a monkey pole.

Painting, laying concrete, gardening and much more was completed with the help of about 80 volunteers who included family, friends and community supporters of the build.

Mrs King said the couple were "very grateful".

"It was a fantastic effort from so many involved and especially those who donated money, items and more.

"There are a bunch of businesses who are so amazing for helping us out and we’re so thankful to them.

"The playground looks fantastic and we will be maybe getting one more group of people — it won’t be as big — to install one more piece of equipment and do some touch-ups, then we will be sorted."

More than $80,000 has been raised in total for the project and 200-plus hours of volunteer work has been put into the project.

Mrs King said the couple had always planned to hold a working bee to mark what would have been Zeke’s 10th birthday and she was so proud they could call it completed.

She had seen the playground in use and had been contacted several times about how the playground looks now.

"I’m so glad it could be achieved, and it wouldn’t have been without the help of so many people.

"We’ll always remember Zeke, but this is a great way to keep his memory alive."