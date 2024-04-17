Cricketer takes three awards

Waikoikoi cricketer Ryan McFaul guides the ball into a gap on his way to scoring a century in his team’s Southland Cricket premier league game against Marist last year. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

A Waikoikoi cricketer says it "feels pretty good" to earn three regional cricket awards.

Ryan McFaul was awarded the premier league batsman of the year, premier league all-rounder of the year and Southland Club Cricketer of the Year at the Southland Cricket Association Awards last month.

McFaul, who plays for Waikoikoi Cricket Club A in the ILT Premier League 50-over grade, was humbled by the awards.

"I certainly didn’t think I was going to get them at the start of the season but that’s just the way the season went for me, I guess," he said.

"I had good performances and I guess consistency helped."

Across nine innings he scored 379 runs and averaged 42 per game.

He earned a high score of 112 runs off 107 balls in a game against EWL Marist Seniors.

"That was good ... I was hitting the ball all right and I just kept on rolling."

However, he was more than just a batsman and considered himself an all-rounder, a sentiment backed up by his all-rounder of the year award.

He earned 11 wickets as a bowler during the season.

His best figures were three wickets for 18 runs, with an economy rate of 2.25.

Using a seam-up technique he managed to get a three-wicket haul on two occasions.

"I wasn’t one to take five or six in a match but I took one, two or three in every match and sort of just chipped away."

He had a consistent bowling technique that worked, he said.

"I try to bowl tight and it builds up a bit of pressure and then I might pick up a couple of wickets."

He enjoyed being an all-rounder, he said.

"If you have a bad day with the bat you can make up for it with the ball. That’s what I like about it.

"Whatever I’m doing on the field I’m just trying to do my best."

He appreciated the support shown by many during the season, he said.

"A big thanks to the supporters for always getting around us."

Other recipients of Southland Cricket Association awards included female rep cricketer of the year, Louisa Kotkamp; secondary schools cricketer of the year, Charlie Ottrey; Southland club captain of the year, Kurt Thompson; division two all-rounder of the year, Garry Singh, and premier league bowler of the year, Liam McFaul.

