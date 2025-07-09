Culture Feast in finals for national awards

The Hokonui Culture Feast has been named a finalist in the 2025 New Zealand Event Association (NZEA) Awards.

The Culture Feast is a finalist in the Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event of the Year category.

It was the only Southland event to make this year’s honours roll, the Gore District Council said in a press release.

The council’s events co-ordinator Florine Potts said making the finals was recognition of the event’s outstanding contribution to community celebration, cultural inclusivity and regional pride.

Now in its 10th year, the Mataura Valley Milk Hokonui Culture Feast had grown from humble beginnings in 2015 into a cornerstone of the council’s events calendar.

It celebrated the district’s cultural diversity through international cuisine, traditional performances and inclusive activities for all ages, she said.

This year’s event featured 30 food vendors representing 22 different cuisines, live music, dance and interactive children’s activities such as origami and lolly-lei making — all delivered with a warm Southern welcome.

Ms Potts acknowledged the community’s passion and teamwork in making the Culture Feast such a celebrated success.

"This event is a celebration of everything that makes Gore great — our diversity, our inclusiveness, and our small-town determination to put on an event that could rival any big city.

"We’re thrilled to see the Culture Feast recognised on the national stage."

The 2024 event achieved several significant milestones.

These included a record-breaking attendance of about 1800 people, a 50% increase from the previous year.

Strong community partnerships had been critical in keeping the event free and accessible to all, Ms Potts said.

Ms Potts said the council was proud to provide a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the 45 ethnicities that call the district home.

"The culture feast showcases the cultures that make up our community in a way that’s authentic and deeply inclusive.

"It’s a real credit to our community groups and sponsors who help bring it to life," she said.

The NZEA Awards celebrate excellence across the events sector, recognising creativity, innovation, and positive impact.

Winners will be announced at the NZEA Awards Gala evening on September 2 at the Claudelands Events Centre, Hamilton. — APL