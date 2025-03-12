Dinosaurs galore: exhibit travels across the South

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The touring show featured large animatronic dinosaurs, bouncy castles, fossil digging, and a variety of other activities for people of all ages to enjoy.
Dinosaur enthusiast Lois Tomuri, who has been touring with the show for seven years, said it was a great experience for about 400 people who came out this past weekend.
"People love dinosaurs.
"Children love them, the parents love them, it’s such an exciting time ... way back, when they were walking the Earth.
Mrs Tomuri said dinosaurs had a unique draw, enthralling people with their scale and curiosity over the creatures.
"The size of them, that’s a surprise to a few people.
"I think it was just an exciting time when the dinosaurs were around.
"People like to walk around, learn about them, they’re just magnificent creatures," she said.
Mrs Tomuri said this was the fifth year of the travelling show after switching lanes.
"Our boss loved dinosaurs, so he came up with this idea."
The show is heading to Balclutha this weekend, and Mrs Tomuri said for anyone who missed out or was curious, they would not regret coming.
"Absolutely come.
"You’ll enjoy everything about it, and we’d love to see you," she said.