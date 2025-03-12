Dinosaurs galore: exhibit travels across the South

Ada Hunter, 7, Luna Edwards, 4, Skular Edwards, 6, and Hudson Taumata, 6, are hard at work in the learning lab, investigating some large eggs. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

This past weekend, the park beside Gore Main School became a Jurassic park, as the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery set up for a weekend of prehistoric fun.

The touring show featured large animatronic dinosaurs, bouncy castles, fossil digging, and a variety of other activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Dinosaur enthusiast Lois Tomuri, who has been touring with the show for seven years, said it was a great experience for about 400 people who came out this past weekend.

"People love dinosaurs.

"Children love them, the parents love them, it’s such an exciting time ... way back, when they were walking the Earth.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery came to Gore this past weekend, with towering monoliths of the past delighting and entertaining hundreds of people who came to the tour.

"Everyone’s just so interested in them," she said.

Mrs Tomuri said dinosaurs had a unique draw, enthralling people with their scale and curiosity over the creatures.

"The size of them, that’s a surprise to a few people.

"I think it was just an exciting time when the dinosaurs were around.

"People like to walk around, learn about them, they’re just magnificent creatures," she said.

Mrs Tomuri said this was the fifth year of the travelling show after switching lanes.

There was a lot on, with bouncy castles, large animatronic dinosaurs, and interactive and informative activities for children and adults like to learn more about the prehistoric ancestors.

"This was a circus before, but when Covid hit our performers went home.

"Our boss loved dinosaurs, so he came up with this idea."

The show is heading to Balclutha this weekend, and Mrs Tomuri said for anyone who missed out or was curious, they would not regret coming.

"Absolutely come.

"You’ll enjoy everything about it, and we’d love to see you," she said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz