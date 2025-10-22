Dogs and humans ready for Bark Up

Balfour Young Farmers Club member Anna Schollum and her dog take on the "Bark Up" challenge. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Get your dogs, your mates, warm up the vocal chords, because the Balfour "Bark Up" is right around the corner.

The Bark Up, run by the Balfour Young Farmers, will be held at the Balfour Rugby Club on November 1, promising a big night of rural fun.

Convener and young farmer Taylor-Alyse Painter said it was a simple but fun night.

"So basically, shepherds or farmers, kids who have pet dogs, you get up on stage with your dog, get them on a platform, and get them to bark.

"We have three judges deciding the top three, with categories like working dog, pet dog, and then we have the human bark up," she said.

The human bark up is what Ms Painter said was "probably the most enjoyable one", with people becoming the dog to be judged.

"One person is the handler, one person basically acts like the dog and has to bark, which is very entertaining.

"Everyone has a whole lot of different methods they use to get the person to bark," she laughed.

The Young Farmers made the decision to get the community involved. Profits from the event will be heading to the Balfour Scouts and Cubs.

"We all decided that we wanted to give back to the community, and we thought it would be an awesome idea to get the community involved and have a say to where the profits go," she said.

Previously, the event had raised $14,000 for Rural Support, with the main fundraising coming from the raffle event, with some amazing prizes available — such as a weekend away in Wānaka.

Not only this, but the event will have live band Bad Management playing, as well as a stocked up bar.

Ms Painter said it was a great chance for people to enjoy a fantastic night out.

"The weather is starting to get warmer, it’s just nice to get off the farm, have a laugh, catch up with people, and see if our dog’s going to bark in front of people," she laughed.

Ms Painter said there will be sober drivers available, an auction, and promised a great night of fun for all, even if you don’t have a dog.

"Just come down and enjoy the atmosphere, have a laugh, buy a couple of raffles, and support the local scouts and cubs," she said

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz