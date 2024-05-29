Double celebration for 200th rugby game

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wyndham prop Brad Shaw said on the morning of May 18 plans were neatly in place for his club of 20 years to mark his 200th game — against old rivals Edendale — when wife Dana started going into labour with their third child.
Fortunately — at about 2.30am — there were a few hours remaining before he was scheduled to run out to the strains of son Jack, 8, playing the bagpipes, but Mr Shaw gave the midwife a hurry-along nonetheless, he said.
"We’d had about two hours’ sleep when contractions started, so we headed to Southland Hospital and got Dana comfy.
"I told our midwife she had until lunchtime to get the baby out, because we were all off to the rugby at that point."
Marlee was born at 8.49am, allowing the family to spend some time together before heading pitch-side for the day’s second celebration.
"I’d had my other two [children, Quinn, 7, and Jack] early as well, so it was kind of expected Marlee might come along early.
"But when I started getting contractions overnight Friday, it was a case of ‘here we go’."
She said she was "more than happy" to let her family head off to the landmark match for her husband.
"We’re all extremely proud of his dedication to the club he loves," Mrs Shaw said.
"He started there in 2004 aged 18, and he’s embraced every part of Wyndham RFC.
Mr Shaw said it had been a special moment to be piped on to the pitch by his son.
"Once the birth had all gone smoothly, it kind of made me a bit more relaxed about everything.
"To have the wee fellah playing the bagpipes for my 200th game, I can tell you there was a tear not just in my eye, but a few of the players. That definitely got to a few of us.
"It was a bit of a relief to hear the whistle and focus on the game, and just to get through after only a couple of hours’ sleep."
Mr Shaw said the match was a 20-20 draw, making it a day of doubles all round.