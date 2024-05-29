Double celebration for 200th rugby game

Wyndham prop Brad Shaw powers through an Edendale pincer tackle during the teams’ match — Shaw’s 200th — in Wyndham last Saturday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A Southland rugby family picked up an extra player earlier this month, leading to an unexpected double celebratory double.

Wyndham prop Brad Shaw said on the morning of May 18 plans were neatly in place for his club of 20 years to mark his 200th game — against old rivals Edendale — when wife Dana started going into labour with their third child.

Fortunately — at about 2.30am — there were a few hours remaining before he was scheduled to run out to the strains of son Jack, 8, playing the bagpipes, but Mr Shaw gave the midwife a hurry-along nonetheless, he said.

"We’d had about two hours’ sleep when contractions started, so we headed to Southland Hospital and got Dana comfy.

"I told our midwife she had until lunchtime to get the baby out, because we were all off to the rugby at that point."

Marlee was born at 8.49am, allowing the family to spend some time together before heading pitch-side for the day’s second celebration.

Wyndham rugby player Brad Shaw and baby Marlee fly the flag shortly after her birth at Southland Hospital, before Shaw’s 200th game last Saturday.

Mrs Shaw said despite being tempted to sneak along for the special match, she remained in the warm with Marlee.

"I’d had my other two [children, Quinn, 7, and Jack] early as well, so it was kind of expected Marlee might come along early.

"But when I started getting contractions overnight Friday, it was a case of ‘here we go’."

She said she was "more than happy" to let her family head off to the landmark match for her husband.

"We’re all extremely proud of his dedication to the club he loves," Mrs Shaw said.

"He started there in 2004 aged 18, and he’s embraced every part of Wyndham RFC.

Brad and Dana Shaw with newborn Marlee at Southland Hospital last Saturday.

"He’s been away for a couple of spells at Eastern Hawks and playing overseas in Holland and Germany, but Wyndham has always been where our family’s heart lies."

Mr Shaw said it had been a special moment to be piped on to the pitch by his son.

"Once the birth had all gone smoothly, it kind of made me a bit more relaxed about everything.

"To have the wee fellah playing the bagpipes for my 200th game, I can tell you there was a tear not just in my eye, but a few of the players. That definitely got to a few of us.

"It was a bit of a relief to hear the whistle and focus on the game, and just to get through after only a couple of hours’ sleep."

Mr Shaw said the match was a 20-20 draw, making it a day of doubles all round.

