Edendale School marks its 150th

Students and faculty, from past and present, gathered together to celebrate 150 years of Edendale School at their jubilee on January 18. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ ALICIA KEOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a cause for celebration at Edendale School as its 150th year jubilee looked back at the past, and forward to the future.

The event, held from January 17 to 19, brought members of the school from past and present together to celebrate the historic milestone.

Organising committee chairman Paul Duffy said it was a fantastic time for the about 250 people who attended the various events.

"It went very well.

"It was very social on the Friday, and we had a lot of people come out to watch the cake being cut as well.

"People really enjoyed themselves," he said.

Mr Duffy said it was an important chance for the community to gather and reunite.

"I think the highlight was people coming together.

"There was a buzz of conversation, the joy of people who haven’t seen each other for years, the reunions," he said.

The ceremonial cake was cut on the Saturday by the oldest living pupil in attendance, Mrs Ruth Hutton, who was dux of the school in 1944. Ex-principal David Martin was also there.

A wreath was also laid to commemorate past students who died in service with New Zealand’s armed forces.

Mr Duffy said the milestone was an excellent accolade, and spoke to the continued service of the school for the region.

"There is a number of Southland schools to hit that mark, but Edendale right through that time has maintained good roll numbers.

"It’s a significant part of this community.

"And over the years with schools closing, we serve a wider catchment that we used to."

Mr Duffy said Edendale was a great place to be, with ties to the rural and secondary industries.

"Edendale is linked to the strong farming and the dairy manufacturing that’s happened since 1882.

"We sit on the highway, with the railway coming through, and it’s all added to a great mix in the community," he said.

