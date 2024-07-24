Environment awards draw good entries

Thirty-seven entries have been received for the 28th Environment Southland Community Awards.

A press release by Environment Southland said the awards provided a platform for environmental leaders in Murihiku Southland to be celebrated and for their stories of success to be told.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said he and his fellow councillors looked forward to celebrating outstanding environmental achievements in Southland and the people driving them.

"The awards have a proud tradition of celebrating the outstanding environmental gains that add so much value to Murihiku Southland," Mr Horrell said.

"Southlanders are typically humble and don’t tend to put themselves forward, but the work being undertaken by our region’s environmental leaders deserves the spotlight and to be celebrated.

"The core aim of the awards is to share their stories and to inspire others."

Seven categories allowed for a wide range of environmental achievements to be celebrated at the awards.

Nominations closed on July 14.

The 2024 winners will be announced at an awards dinner in Invercargill on October 17.