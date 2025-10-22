Ex Gore carpenter new church head

The Rt Rev Peter Dunn. Photo: supplied

A former Gore man has been appointed the new moderator, or elected spiritual leader, of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Rt Rev Peter Dunn of Invercargill was installed as moderator on Monday at St Paul’s Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church in Christchurch, which is hosting the church’s general assembly.

The position is for a two-year term.

Born in Dunedin, Mr Dunn was called to ministry after a period training in carpentry in Gore and working as part of a large and diverse workforce constructing the third potline at Tiwai Point Aluminum Smelter.

He studied at the University of Otago’s Presbyterian Theological Hall, completing a bachelor of divinity degree in 1989.

He ministered at the Waipu Presbyterian Parish in Northland from 1990, where he served for 22 years.

Since 2012 he has ministered at Windsor Community Church in Invercargill.

Mr Dunn replaces The Rt Rev Rose Luxford, of Oamaru. — Allied Media