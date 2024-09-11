Exhibition knits community together

The Nattering Knitters celebrate the fundraiser. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

A silent auction at an arts festival has helped push the needle forward for a local charity.

Riverdale Arts president Lois Bishop said the annual Riverdale Arts Exhibition this year was a smash hit.

"It was something nice and vibrant for people. A lot came out to visit and there was a really good mix of artwork this year," she said.

The exhibition, which this year featured Motueka painter Linda Hannan as guest artist,

was a chance to show the Gore district a diverse range of art from artists all around New Zealand.

"There was a very good mix of artwork this year, including a piece made out of recycled bread tags. Pretty amazing, which shows that it’s not always paintings.

"It wasn’t just local. We invited artists from around New Zealand, bringing an opportunity for the people in the South to see art from outside the province without taking a big trip," she said.

The exhibition included a silent auction, with all of the proceeds of the 17 paintings sold going to the Nattering Knitters, a charitable group in Gore.

Group member Caroline Dore said it was a huge help in a time where the group was struggling to get resources.

A painting by Linda Hannan was auctioned at the event. Photo: Riversdale Arts

"Funding is so hard to get. It’s the state of the economy.

"More people are asking for funds and there just isn’t enough to go around, so this, for us, is huge. It keeps our project going," she said.

In the 10 years since it began, the group has donated 7747 items to maternity wards, the Cancer Society and many other places.

Mrs Dore said the donations the knitters received meant more goods could be given away.

"It translates directly to wool that we use to make the hug rugs.

"It helps to wrap them, put the stickers on. Everything is free that we give out," she said.

"We are always desperate for wool, because as fast as it comes in, it gets donated," she said.

The Nattering Knitters have a stall at the Hokonui Markets this Saturday.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz