Expansion announced for hospital

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Gore Health is upgrading its ED and primary care facilities to meet a surge in demand.

More than 1000 people were seen in the hospital’s ED last month, a record number for the hospital.

Chief executive Karl Metzler attributed the rise in numbers to issues such as an ageing population and the cost of living crisis.

Mr Metzler said Gore Health was planning a two-part approach to expand its facilities.

"Part one is adding on to our GP practice because it’s growing and we’ve grown. When I started here 18 years ago, we had about 80 staff. We now have about 170.

"Quite a few are off-site, but there is enormous space pressure in the building. Primary care is under a lot of pressure, as we know, so they need some add-ons, consult suites and office space.

"Part two is the big one, the ED. Really, it will be about getting the flow right for our patients," he said.

"Probably the biggest thing is adding about five beds to the emergency department area and opening it up so that we have visibility of everyone, both in the ED and waiting in reception, because right now it’s not that clinically safe at times," Mr Metzler said.

Other potential changes would be a more "patient-friendly" waiting area, a new desk area, centralised for patients to be triaged in, and the revamping of the St John Ambulance bay.

"[It will] be fully weatherproofed and have more of a drive-in option rather than being out and exposed to the weather and elements."

There were still a few hurdles to clear for the hospital, he said.

"One of the potential challenges we’re going to have with the extension is, we’re going to have to review our staffing capacity. Because with more beds, you’re going to need more clinical staff.

"So that’ll be a bridge we’ll cross when we come to it.

"The key thing in all of this will be how quickly we can raise sufficient funding to start the building. We haven’t tied ourselves down to any firm deadlines yet."

Work had started alongside Southern Quantity Surveyors to get designs and detailed costings ready, but he was not ready to put a price tag or a time frame out until that work had been finished, Mr Metzler said.

Mr Metzler thanked the people of the district and beyond for their continued support of the hospital.

"This hospital belongs to the people of Gore and surrounds, and I say it time and again, we’re no different to St John’s or hospice. We’re a not-for-profit charitable trust and we rely heavily on our community’s generosity.

"We only receive about 80% of the funding we actually need from the government to make this thing run and work effectively, which is why we have the other businesses which cross-subsidise the hospital often," he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz