Family motorcycling tradition continues

Former Pukerau resident John Norton, now of Whangaparāoa brought his late father John’s 1928 Ariel 500 single motorbike to British Motorcycle Day at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre at Mandeville on Sunday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

A 1928 Ariel 500 single motorbike motorbike that has been a regular visitor to the British Motorcycle Day made an appearance on Sunday with its new owner.

The 31st running of the event was held at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre at Mandeville on Sunday.

The Ariel is owned by John Norton of Whangaparāoa, who grew up in Pukerau.

Mr Norton said his grandfather Frank bought the motorbike new in 1928.

Later his father the late John took over the bike and owned it for about 80 years.

"Dad restored it about 10 years ago."

His father, who died last year, used to ride the bike to Mandeville to take part in British Motorcycle Day.

"It is quite a well-known bike."

While the bike was still able to be ridden, Mr Norton had chosen to trailer it to this year’s event.

His father had toured throughout New Zealand on the bike.

Considering the bike did not have suspension it was a "surprisingly good" to ride.

"It cruises along nicely about 70kmh."

The bike was a handshift three-speed.

Mr Norton, who is an engineer, enjoyed British-made bikes and had added the Ariel to his collection.

British bikes were good because "you can understand the design".

"They’re simple to work on."

The event is organised by Bob Vercoe and Hartley Hay.

Mr Vercoe said there would not be many years John Norton senior did not bring the Ariel to the event.

"When he was a younger man he rode it and as he got into his 80s and 90s, she came on a trailer."

The group paid respect to the late John with a minute’s silence.

"It was quite touching."

Fifty-five British bikes took part in the event which was down on other years.

"The way the weather was, 55 is a great result."

