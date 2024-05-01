Father hopes for answers at inquest

Paul Jones says he will not stop until he gets answers about the death of his son. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A Gore father whose son was found dead in a pond hopes the questions he has been asking for more than five years will soon be answered.

The inquest into the death of 3-year-old Lachie Jones began in the Invercargill District Court on Monday in front of coroner Alexander Ho.

The original police investigation into the death, on January 29, 2019, quickly ruled it was a tragic accident but the boy’s father, Paul Jones, has never believed that was the case.

He has been vocal about the police’s shortcomings and said he has sunk hundreds of thousands of dollars into his quest for the truth.

"It’s destroyed me mentally, physically and financially, to the point where when this inquest is over I don’t know where my future lies.

"I’ve spent every cent I’ve got on this."

Lachie’s mother and other immediate family members have never spoken publicly about the incident and Mr Jones said he was looking forward to them being scrutinised.

His focus for the inquest was simple.

"I’m going there to get all my questions answered," he said.

"I think most of my questions won’t be answered but those people need to be asked why they can’t answer them."

Police found Lachie lying in the southernmost of two council wastewater oxidation ponds in Grasslands Rd, about two hours after they were notified he was missing.

If Lachie walked the 1.2km barefoot to the furthest edge of the oxidation ponds, he would have had to trek across a rough gravel track, scale an 85cm fence beside a gate, clamber up a bank covered in thistles and gorse and walk 700m further to where he was found.

Mr Jones could not accept that.

After significant pressure, police reviewed the case and in August last year admitted they "missed some steps" in the early stages of the investigation.

However, no alternative explanation has been put forward by authorities.

Mr Jones hoped, after hearing all the evidence, Mr Ho would recommend police open a criminal inquiry. Regardless, his efforts would continue.

"This is never going to go away until I get the answers for my son," he said.

