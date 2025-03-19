Festival concerns

The popular Bluff Oyster and Food Festival risks losing its ability to sell alcohol after digging its toes in over glassware for beverages.

Running almost every year since 2008, the southern food festival has attracted more than 4000 people to the small town for a day of oysters and entertainment.

Today it faces a hearing after hitting a speed bump with its alcohol application due to security concerns and a wish to serve beverages in glassware.

An Invercargill City Council licensing inspector’s report said police previously advised they would oppose the festival’s next application if glass was included.

Police delivered on that promise, saying the material posed a risk due to breakage and its potential for use as a weapon.

Police also took exception to the event being staffed with eight security personnel, saying that was too few.

A lack of supervision at entry and exit points last year was highlighted as an area of concern.

The festival has agreed to increase the number of security from eight to 10, but remains resolute in its desire to sell and serve alcohol in glassware.