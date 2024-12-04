Festive spirit shines in Tapanui

Tinsel Trail committee members Vicky Weller (left) and Chanelle Purser admire a snowman while committee member Rachel Hanna helps decorate a path at Whisky Gully trail. Photos: Gerrit Doppenberg

A Christmas delight awaits in Whisky Gully as the Tinsel Trail brings the festive spirit to the popular Tapanui hiking spot.

Open until December 28, the Whisky Gully trail will be adorned with decorations.

At night, it will be lit up with tinsel, snowmen and even Santa himself making an appearance.

Tinsel Trail committee member Rachel Hanna said the group had been working hard on the project.

"We’ve been here this week setting up, but we’ve been doing a lot behind the scenes, making stuff.

"We’ve been coming up every day, putting in new bits and pieces we’ve been given," she said.

Mrs Hanna said the trail came about after another member visited a similar concept in Riverton.

"Jan, another member of our community, went to the Riverton trail with sculptures all the way through, and we got the idea from there.

"She thought the trail would be a perfect place to set it up," Mrs Hanna said.

It had taken a fair amount of work, all done entirely by volunteers.

"Including what decorations people have made at home, definitely over 25 to 30 hours making bits and pieces.

"We’re still making stuff tonight," she said.

It was all about getting into the spirit of the season, Mrs Hanna said.

"It’s for the children, for the area, it makes it a destination to come.

"It’s really about giving people an experience, a Christmas experience," she said.

Not all the decorations came from the committee, as schools and others have chipped in to fill up every nook and cranny with something special for keen eyes.

On December 15, Tapanui businesses will open their doors for a Christmas celebration, and there will be a concert at the theatre on the same day.

Following this, there will be carols sung at the trail at night.

Mrs Hanna said children should be ready, as there would be plenty for them to do and find.

"There’s a Santa at the end of the trail, where kids can post their letters to Santa.

"There’s also a scavenger hunt, they can complete and tick it off and take it to the local Four Square and get a lollipop," she said.

Mrs Hanna said the group’s work was about reflecting how special Christmas was to them, and the town.

"It ties it all into Christmas. A lot of people do their houses up with lights, so it’s just carrying on from that.

"It’s just community spirit, really.

"There’s only a small group of us, about five or six and we just wanted to do something different.

"We all love Christmas, so it’s just about getting that feeling," Mrs Hanna said.

