Finals pull the crowds

The Southern Field Days Tractor Pull finals were held on Friday.
A crowd of about 500 people watched throughout the day.
Southern Tractor Pull committee chairman Korey Parker said seeing so many people coming along to watch the event was great.
"It’s good, good feedback, good crowds. Boys are happy in the tractors, that’s all we want, really," Mr Parker said.
Getting to the finals and seeing the winners was always enjoyable for him and the crowd, he said.
"We put a lot of work into making this event happen; a lot of sponsors have made it happen."
Despite rainy conditions on Thursday, spirits were not dampened, he said.
"Everything’s gone good today; yesterday was a bit slow with the weather," he said of Friday.
"The track’s good, the weather’s playing so that’s what we’re after."
They kept the track in good condition by covering it during the rain, Mr Parker said.
"When we pulled them off it was in mint condition. We were straight into it a 7.30am."
The Tractor Pull was one of many competitions at the Southern Field Days.