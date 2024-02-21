Finals pull the crowds

Just like the name implies, tractors were indeed pulled.

The Southern Field Days Tractor Pull finals were held on Friday.

A crowd of about 500 people watched throughout the day.

Southern Tractor Pull committee chairman Korey Parker said seeing so many people coming along to watch the event was great.

"It’s good, good feedback, good crowds. Boys are happy in the tractors, that’s all we want, really," Mr Parker said.

Getting to the finals and seeing the winners was always enjoyable for him and the crowd, he said.

"We put a lot of work into making this event happen; a lot of sponsors have made it happen."

Southern Tractor Pull committee chairman Korey Parker and son Jackson, 6, take in the finals of the competition. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

About 50 tractors entered the event in four different categories — a monster class, over 11 ton class, under 11 ton class and a pre-computer class, he said.

Despite rainy conditions on Thursday, spirits were not dampened, he said.

"Everything’s gone good today; yesterday was a bit slow with the weather," he said of Friday.

"The track’s good, the weather’s playing so that’s what we’re after."

They kept the track in good condition by covering it during the rain, Mr Parker said.

"When we pulled them off it was in mint condition. We were straight into it a 7.30am."

The Tractor Pull was one of many competitions at the Southern Field Days.

