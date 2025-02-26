Fly-fishing fest has visitors hooked

Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey teaches a young student how to cast. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

This year’s Gore fly-fishing festival was an educational experience that taught visitors the art of casting a lure as well as the science of the local awa.

The annual On the Fly festival, which uses the Mataura River in Gore as a backdrop, held activities for the whole family on Sunday.

There were go-karts, face painting, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and information stalls.

Environment Southland (ES) had an interactive display with buckets of water holding samples of river matter, including the aqua invertebrates the brown trout from the river like to eat.

Luna, 4, (left) and Skylah, 6, Edwards show off their face paint.

The activity aimed to "make the invisible, visible", ES senior education adviser Josh Sullivan said.

When asked about the safety of swimming in the Gore end of the river, Mr Sullivan said it was safe for humans, as long as you did not open your mouth to ingest the toxic algae.

The algae occurs naturally in the river but multiplies as the water gets warmer.

Mr Sullivan said dogs should not swim in the river as they were attracted to the smell of the algae and would try to eat it.

There was also a demonstration using magnetic fishing rods focused on its "check, clean, dry" programme and designed to teach Southland river and lake-goers to not spread freshwater pests.

Everett, 8, and Ayla, 11, Geerlofs find out what’s in in the Mataura River.

Otago Fish & Game were teaching young ones how to cast a lure and, further down the line, they had an area for schooling the adults.

Also at the Fish & Game tent was a tank filled with baby rainbow trout, and there was a competition to guess how many were in the tank.

Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon had picked up the juvenile fish that morning from Macraes Flat Trout hatchery.

He had a trailer filled with even more fish that Otago Fish & Game were taking to populate Lake Thomas, a shallow lake to the east of Lake Te Anau.

"There’s still a lot of Kiwis that catch for the dinner table," Mr Dixon said.

A counter of rainbow trout at the Otago Fish & Game stall at the On the Fly festival, Gore.

Southland Fly Fishing Club president Dave Harris said he wanted to teach people how to fly fish so they could learn to enjoy "the great outdoors".

Otago Fish & Game’s Bruce Quirey agreed, saying it was a great family activity.

"[It’s a chance] to connect and take time away from busy lives," he said.

An interactive mural of the river festival, designed by local teacher Meg Cloete and face painter "The Big Yellow Paint Box", was on board, illustrating rainbow trout, marine life and mermaid designs on children’s faces.

