Four locals named in Stags squad

Jack Taylor warms up before a match last year. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Ethan de Groot

What can be said that is not already known. The man known to many as "Grooter" will be gone for most of the season as he fufils his All Blacks duties in the Rugby Championship. However, his aura will not be lost on the team. You only have to go back to the 2023 season when he made a cameo as the water boy to see the influence. The only chance of seeing him suit up for the Stags would be if the All Blacks dropped him, which, with his two test starts and one bench appearance, currently sits at a probability of zero.

Jack Taylor

A solid season for the Highlanders should translate into more success at the domestic level for the dynamic hooker. Building on his 2023 domestic campaign, Taylor stapled his place in the big leagues with consistently solid performances both off the bench and starting for the Highlanders. With the No 2 jersey all but his, the Stags will benefit from the dynamism he offers, allowing them to play a direct style and an expansive style concurrently. A good hooker often allows the game to open up. With good ball to the lineout jumpers his game can really allow the Stags to get the backs more involved than they often were at stages last season.

Hayden Michaels

The workhorse loosie showed why he is one of the region’s best last season and one can only assume his form will be at a similar, if not higher level this season. Michaels is relentless on the defensive side of the ball, displaying a high IQ in and around the ruck and pouncing on mistakes when the opportunity presents itself.

A single cap for the Highlanders should be a great motivator to push his game to the next level but the greatest motivator should be avoiding the wooden spoon for the second straight season. Michaels, Sean Withy and Blair Ryall are a potential starting loose forward trio for the team, with Leroy Ferguson, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa and Shneil Singh also in contention for a starting position. Overall Michaels looks to be a lead competitor among a group of strong loose forwards.

Morgan Mitchell charges into contact during a NPC match last year.

Morgan Mitchell

A Stags stalwart, Mitchell has been a consistent performer in the squad for a decade now. Since debuting in 2014 he has appeared in 68 games, making him the second-most capped active player behind Josh Bekhuis and his 134 games. Mitchell is a consistent bruiser, a player who gives it his all and can often be a handful to take down in a one-on-one tackle. He provides a direct style of play as a ball-carrier, up the guts if you will. When paired with loosehead prop Joe Walsh, the duo create a dominant presence at scrum time that caused a lot of issues for teams last season. If he is able to maintain his scrummaging form throughout the season; the Stags scrum should create a competitive edge among most teams.

The squad

Lachie Albert, Josh Bekhuis, Connor Collins, Ethan de Groot, Mitch Dunshea, Hunter Fahey, Leroy Ferguson, Viliami Fine, Liam Howley, Paula Latu, Michael Manson, Hayden Michaels, Morgan Mitchell, Dylan Nel, Kaea Nikora-Balloch, Jacob Payne, Charlie Powell, Jay Renton, Sevu Reece, Jason Robertson, Blair Ryall, Jack Sexton, Shneil Singh, Angus Simmers, Byron Smith, Nic Souchon, Jake Strachan, Isaac Te Tamaki, Jack Taylor, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Rory van Vugt, Joe Walsh, Matt Whaanga, Sean Withy, Woody Kirkwood.