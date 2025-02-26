Fruit and vege grower having one last hurrah

Danny Burgess with his 760g tomato, which will be on display at Burgess Gardens’ closing sale tomorrow. PHOTO ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

For his last hurrah, a Gore organic fruit and vegetable grower is selling his produce at half-price — and there are some freebies in there, too.

Danny Burgess said to mark Burgess Gardens’ last day tomorrow, he would offer half-price produce as a thank-you to his customers for their loyal patronage over the past 35 years.

As he prepared to close, Mr Burgess was also pleased to show The Ensign his exceptionally large tomato, the biggest he’s ever grown.

At 760g, Mr Burgess said he looked forward to eating the tomato with salt and pepper and "between two cuts of bread".

"I like my tomato sandwiches,

"It’s my favourite food," he said.

When asked if he made his own bread, too, Mr Burgess said he was too busy for that.

"I’ve got my hands in the dirt most of the time," he said.

Tomorrow will be Burgess Gardens’ last day and tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers and courgettes will be sold at half-price.

Mr Burgess said they also had glassware, silverware, ornaments, a gazebo, a tent, small tables, all free to the first person to take them away.

The store will be open, from 9am to 5pm.

"It’s to show my appreciation for [my customers’] patronage over the years," he said.

