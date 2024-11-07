Funds for support after wet spring

People enjoy a Beef+Lamb “Brunch on Us” event in Southland earlier this spring. Southland Rural Support Trust has received funding to organise similar get-together type events including a ‘‘Southland Coffee Shout’’ at various locations this week and next. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland Rural Support Trust has hired a co-ordinator to help organise recovery and wellbeing events after a cold and wet spring.

In response to challenging spring weather conditions, the Ministry for Primary Industries classified a medium-scale adverse event in Southland and Clutha last month.

The classification unlocked up to $50,000 in support for affected farmers, growers and rural communities in those areas.

Southland Rural Support Trust chairman Simon Hopcroft, of Gummies Bush, said the Southland trust received $37,500 of the funding.

The funding enabled the trust to increase wellbeing support and organise events and activities.

"Which provide off-farm opportunities to connect with friends, whanau, and neighbours in a more informal social setting," Mr Hopcroft said.

Events include a Southland Coffee Shout and a Pet Day Coffee Shout.

Some of the funding was used to establish a recovery co-ordinator role in which Glyn Saunders, of Te Anau, has been appointed.

The funding was also helping pay for the increased demand to the confidential 0800 hotline.

"It is good it is being used ... the hardest thing for people feeling vulnerable [to do] is to pick up the phone and call," Mr Hopcroft said.

Types of support requested included counselling and asking for help to create feed plans for livestock.

The trust was collaborating with other rural stakeholders to encourage farmers to talk with their rural professionals, and frequently check and review their stock feed and financial plans for the next season.

A goal of the trust was to support farmers and growers in tough times and help rural people help themselves in an adverse event, Mr Hopcroft said.

“There will always be times when the best laid plans can go awry, and people may struggle."

The trust provides a confidential service including one-on-one support, connection to rural professionals and rural health providers.

Support provided included employment, financial, relationship, or dealing with the impacts of the wet conditions on farm.

"We are there to help them get back on their feet and find a path forward. Everyone faces their own set of challenges of opportunities, and we are there to walk alongside them during their time of need."

The trust was successful due to the goodwill of its volunteers.

"We have a nationwide team who care about our rural communities and are committed to giving back to ensure they are supported."

The trust was grateful for the extra funding provided by the ministry and donations and sponsorship from businesses, communities and individuals.

"We could not do what we do without them. The trust is also extremely grateful to those in our community who give their time and effort to support the trust’s events and activities.

"By working together across the region, the trust is able to provide more effective support to Southland’s farmers, growers and rural communities."

Otago Rural Support Trust chairman Tom Pinckney, of Cromwell, said the Otago trust received $12,500 of the $50,000 ministry funding.

The Otago trust asked the government for more funding after parts of Otago were hit by a two-day dump of rain last month.

Affected areas include the Strath Taieri and Kyeburn.

In response, the ministry gave the Otago trust another $7500.

Plans for the $20,000 include paying for the time his team spent assisting farmers and to cater support events hosted by industry stakeholders.

The trust supported volunteers, such as the Handy Landys and the Otago Volunteer Student Army, who helped clear flood debris from fences in South Otago.

If anyone wants to volunteer in the clean up they can contact Volunteer South.

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800-787-254.

Southland Coffee shout

Includes stops at letterbox corner in Mataura Island from 11.30am tomorrow (November 7), Te Tipua School from 11.45am on Friday and Browns from 1.30pm on Saturday.

Pet Day Coffee Shout

A "Pet Day Coffee Shout" event is due to be held at Garston School on November 14. A Limehills School event was held earlier this week.