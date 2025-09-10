Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Funeral home casket prices

    I am a funeral home owner. I enjoyed reading the article in The Ensign and Otago Daily Times regarding the men at Edendale who are producing caskets.

    The caskets look great, and I admire the fact the men can offer people a choice.

    However, the prices of a casket from a funeral home are not as quoted.

    Our caskets range from $495 to $3500. Other funeral homes in our area are similar.

    Marie Knight

    Gore