Funeral home casket prices

I am a funeral home owner. I enjoyed reading the article in The Ensign and Otago Daily Times regarding the men at Edendale who are producing caskets.

The caskets look great, and I admire the fact the men can offer people a choice.

However, the prices of a casket from a funeral home are not as quoted.

Our caskets range from $495 to $3500. Other funeral homes in our area are similar.

Marie Knight

Gore