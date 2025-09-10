Funeral home casket prices

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I am a funeral home owner. I enjoyed reading the article in The Ensign and Otago Daily Times regarding the men at Edendale who are producing caskets.
The caskets look great, and I admire the fact the men can offer people a choice.
However, the prices of a casket from a funeral home are not as quoted.
Our caskets range from $495 to $3500. Other funeral homes in our area are similar.
Marie Knight
Gore