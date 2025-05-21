Generation game as club celebrates 140th

Heriot player Jack Blair battles through the Lawrence line at the game on Saturday, where the home team celebrated its 140th anniversary with a win over the visitors. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The Heriot Rugby Club celebrated its 140th year anniversary at the weekend, generations of the club getting together for a good game and a great bit of socialising.

The weekend kicked off on Friday with an old boys’ night, where past and present players got together for a boisterous barbecue and to watch the game.

On Saturday, the field at Heriot was filled to the brim with players and supporters watching the youth games in the morning, and of course the main show.

The senior Heriot team played Lawrence in a tight affair, which came down to the last minute, beating the visiting team 37-27.

Supporters and players past and present flocked to the Heriot Community Centre later on in the evening for a bit of a feed and a few refreshments.

The buffet dinner had a bit of entertainment, with live music and a few speakers — Matt Chisholm as the MC and Marty Banks and Andrew Hore giving speeches.

President and coach of Heriot RFC Craig Stanway said the celebrations had continued through to the following day, and were a credit to Heriot and how special a place it was.

"[It was] really successful. With Heriot, it’s not the biggest town in the world, so to be going for 140 years, it’s just a real credit to the community," he said.

People from all around had come back to celebrate, and it was it was for the town, Mr Stanway said.

"Massive catch-ups. Several generations came back and played. In the team yesterday, there were three generations involved with Heriot, Mr Stanway said.

"There’s a lot of old members getting around today, the women’s committee still thriving. It’s impressive, very special actually. Quite humbled to be a part of it," Mr Stanway said.

Although he had not been in the region long, he was impressed with the Heriot spirit and the culture around the club, he said.

"They’re a special type of people down here. Very loyal. We need to thank all the players for what they’re doing — there’s a ton more to do apart from play rugby — and thank the old members, too.

"We’ve had such a strong community," he said.

