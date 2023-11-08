Getting the ball rolling

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gordon Miller of Gore lines up a shot during the New Zealand Blind and Vision Impaired Indoor Bowls Federation 68th National Championships held in Upper Hutt last month. Miller, who competed in the men’s partially sighted singles, was guided by Helen Bye and was a member of the Southland team. Bye said 78 competitors took part in the three-day event competing in singles, pairs and fours.

"This is Southland’s second year of competing after an absence from this competition for over 30 years."