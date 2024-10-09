Getting everyone together

Southland farmers Vaughan Webber (left) and Karl Laurence organised a chance for farmers to get together and touch base at the Pioneer Tavern in Edendale after prolonged rain. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

After months of rain and tough conditions, farmers have been reminded of the importance of getting away from it all, with a cold beer and great company.

Last Thursday about noon, most farmers would normally have expected to be out in the paddocks.

But Karl Laurence and Vaughan Webber organised an impromptu get-together for the agricultural workers in the region at the Pioneer Tavern in Edendale.

At the start of the event, more than 20 farmers had turned up and more were expected.

Refreshments were available to help lift spirits.

Mr Laurence said it came about due to the continued stress farmers were under with the wet weather, and to consolidate ideas.

"Today is about communicating that everyone is in the same boat — don’t feel alone.

"Today turns into tomorrow and get some people together, some managers, share some ideas as to how to manage their herds, their calves," he said.

Mr Laurence said the rain had been slamming farms.

"In spring it’s supposed to rain, but now we’re seeing our animals suffer; people are running short on supplement; there’s no sun.

"We’ve seen it like this, but not for a prolonged period.

"We’ve had to delete our weather apps," he said.

Farm life was difficult, but it was necessary to let it go and spend time with your loved ones, Mr Laurence said.

"It’s hard not to take work home, but you’ve got to embrace your family, talk to your kids.

"Some kids won’t have seen their dads for six weeks, so that’s important," he said.

Mr Webber said although some rain was great, the year had really taken its toll on Southland farms.

"It can rain for 10 days, but this has continued since summer.

"Soil can only handle so much."

The continued wet weather had led to some massive workloads for farmers, Mr Webber said.

"Farming is hard, but it’s not meant to be like this.

"If it was easy, everyone would do it, but some of these boys won’t have had a day off since July."

But get-togethers like this helped ease the stress and worry for farmers, Mr Webber said.

"You can’t do anything on the farm, you can’t look and just stew and go around in circles."

Another event is planned at the Tokanui Tavern in the Catlins tomorrow, at 5pm.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz