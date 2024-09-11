Good news for region with spring in air

Daffodils, lambs, a new dairy plant in Edendale — spring is definitely in the air!

The recent announcement Fonterra will be adding a new plant to its Edendale site is fantastic for Southland.

There will be 70 new jobs created, adding to our region’s positive position as the national economy continues to rebuild.

I’ve said it many times — especially when in Wellington — Southland punches above its weight, and the key driver is our hard working farmers and strong rural communities.

The government knows this, and it is why we are slashing red tape and removing one-size-fits-all regulations, to enable and empower local decision-making and free up farming.

Last week, we confirmed a broad package of RMA reforms to drive primary sector efficiency. The package covers indigenous biodiversity, quarrying, aquaculture and more.

An important change I want to highlight is around freshwater farm plans.

The government is pausing the rollout of freshwater farm plans until work to improve the system is finalised.

Improving the freshwater farm plans system is a key tool to manage freshwater risks. To make it more cost-effective and practical for farmers is a priority for this government.

The farming and the primary sector package will help enable a more efficient and effective resource management system, and achieve our ambitious goal to double the value of all exports, including food and fibre products, within 10 years.

It all points to more growth and prosperity for communities like Gore.

As ASB’s recent Regional Growth Report noted, Southland is the fastest growing region in the country — we knocked Auckland off the top spot!

No surprises there, given our region’s great environment, productive climate and, most importantly, fantastic people!