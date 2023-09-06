Good relationships are key to good business

Arable farmer Craig Whiteside, with wife Anna, says farming in South Otago has afforded the family a fantastic lifestyle and the ability to give back to their community. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY CRAIG WHITESIDE

Clinton

Arable

Craig Whiteside’s ultimate aim was always to be on the family farm.

Leaving for school and university, he returned to the third-generation South Otago property about 2000, in his mid-20s, — "and then the rest is history", as he says.

Under his stewardship, the farm had transitioned from a mixed operation of sheep, beef, deer and cropping to mainly specialise in cropping. The 850ha property is 95% arable and 5% livestock.

Mr Whiteside and his wife Anna grew 14 different crops this year ranging from cereals, pulses and ryegrass to small seed production for export, and were finalists in Arable Farmer of the Year.

With a passion for machinery, Craig loved the diversity of arable farming and the challenge of growing a new crop. A lot had been about "just having a go" and having an area of land as a trial patch meant they could try different things and work out what was applicable and what was not.

The arable sector tended to fly under the radar and those involved tended to just "get on with it". Not one to blow his own trumpet, Mr Whiteside had a strong community involvement as well as industry involvement. Or, as he put it, "just a support role trying to do my bit".

He is chairman of the board of trustees at Waiwera South School, a member of the local volunteer fire brigade and on the Rabobank Client Council for Otago-Southland.

Within the Foundation for Arable Research, he is on the Arable Research Group for Otago-Southland and in a governance role on the members’ council at FAR. He is also on United Wheat Growers’ electoral committee.

The crux of the Whiteside farming business was about having good relationships and that was from staff and suppliers through to clients, whether locals or feed processors, and taking pride in producing a quality product.

They took a three-pronged approach encompassing profitability, environmental and sustainability; Craig had transitioned to all direct-drilling along with adhering to best practice. He also supports the catchment group in the local community.

The Whitesides have a relationship with Telford and Craig enjoyed supporting young people coming through the sector. Excited himself about the implementation of technology, it was also "pretty exciting" for young people as that was often where their skill-set was.

Farming in South Otago afforded the Whiteside family a fantastic lifestyle and ability to give back to their community. Describing himself as an optimist, Craig said farmers had had to adapt for years and, while he did not agree with all the legislation, he did not find it as intimidating as some.

He foresaw land use change, with so many restrictions to livestock farming, and believed there was a lot of potential in the arable sector. It was about getting the mix right.

Craig praised his wife Anna, saying he would be "lost" without her. She was very committed to the family, including their three sporty daughters. She worked off-farm two days a week and was a "hell of a support role" during busy times.

"All those meals and things going on behind the scenes that go unnoticed, and office work. It’s a team effort."