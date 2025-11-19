Century of community protection

It would not be a hundred years without a cake, with oldest living life member Neville Chamberlain cut the treat with the newest member of the Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigade Tane Smith at the dinner on Saturday night. Photo: Donald Lamont

It was a weekend for the history books as the Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday.

The event, attended by over 160, had members past and present mixing and mingling, enjoying a festive weekend.

Centenary committee chairman Neville Phillip said the event was "absolutely fantastic" and a great way to commemorate the historic occasion.

"We achieved everything we wanted, everyone went away happy and celebrated everything well," he said.

The Friday night get-together and registration event was a good way to break the ice, showing videos from as far back at the 1980s with Mr Phillips noting how much fun it was to look back.

On the Saturday after gathering in front of the station for a commemorative photo, an event was held at the community centre with speeches and the United Fire Brigade’s Association board chair Peter Dunne was in attendance as well.

On Sunday the group came together to clean up and have a cheeky lunchtime barbecue, while also heading over to the Motoring Mad rally happening around the corner where the fire engines were on display.

The Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrated 100 years of serving the community last Saturday, with members and family of brigades from past and present showing up to commemorate the historic occasion. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Mr Phillips said the weekend celebrated the best of volunteerism and the diversity of those who had served their community in a very special way.

"From all walks of life, females, males, family-orientated and single, it’s the thing about volunteerism. It doesn’t matter who you are.

"If you’re willing to volunteer, to commit, it’s not an easy job, it’s not the easiest commitment," he said.

Mr Phillips said during the recent windy weather, the Fire Brigade attended 38 calls on just the Thursday, but still featured a very high standard of volunteers who were signing up to help out.

He also thanked the community for their support and all those who attended.

"‘It’s always been a community who backed us, and we’ve always seen that support very strongly. Mataura is there, Mataura will always be there.

"Thanks to everyone for coming down and I hope they didn’t have too sore heads when they went away."

