Gore teeming with places to get out, about

In Gore and the surrounding districts we are more than spoilt when it comes to our sport and recreation facilities and active environments. From the jewel in our crown at the Gore Multisport Complex through to the local croquet club or playground down the street from your home, Gore has many varied and awesome spaces and places to visit to be active.

In the Gore District Council boundaries there are 84 sport and recreation facilities across 38 sites and these encompass such activities as swimming, equestrian sports, athletics, bowls and hockey, to name just a few.

By the time you add to this list many local playgrounds, walking tracks and open spaces we are spoilt for choice for being active. No matter your age or stage in life, there is something for everyone.

When it comes to being active, enjoyment is one of the key elements. Trying out the local opportunities and getting to know what is available on your doorstep helps you and your whānau to learn what suits you, your needs and your interests. Whether you are going solo, with a friend or with your grandchildren, our local spaces and places offer a huge range of cool opportunities. What better time of year to start exploring as we head into daylight saving and (hopefully!) warmer months.

So I encourage you to have a look around, speak to our friendly local activity providers and clubs, have a go and see if you can find a new activity or location for your next play, active recreation or sporting adventure. For myself, my husband and two young boys our local favourite is Dolamore Park — with its playground, walking tracks, disc golf course and bike riding options, it’s an epic spot. What will your favourite be?

Gemma O’Neill